Waterford IT hailed as Sunday Times Institute of Technology of the Year

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) has been named The Sunday Times Institute of Technology of the Year in The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2021.

WIT won the award previously in 2009 and 2005, and was runner-up last year. Alastair McCall, editor of The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said WIT was ‘driving forward with plans that will eventually see its name disappear, emerging as a technological university that will have a big impact on the south-east region and far beyond’.

“That can only be good news for the regional economy and for the students who are lucky enough to study here. WIT is already a big third level player and its future development as a TU will only fuel that further,” he said.

“WIT has long been among the most dynamic of the institutes of technology, synchronised with the needs of business and providing academic and sporting facilities that stand with the best. Our award acknowledges its contribution to date and is a vote of confidence in its ambitious plans for the future.”

Prof Willie Donnelly, President of WIT said welcomed the prestigious accolade.

“Over the last 50 years we have created opportunities for students to study at higher certificate right through to PhD and post-doctorate level, an enviable research eco-system, and are strongly connected into our community, regionally, nationally and internationally,” he said.

“The title Institute of Technology of the Year 2021 is a validation of our commitment to the south east region and our unique innovation culture which sets us apart and makes us the successful institute we are today. It is also fitting that we are now in the advanced stages of establishing a technological university with our partners IT Carlow.”

The Sunday Times Good University Guide is now in its 19th year of publication. It provides the definitive rankings for Irish third-level institutions, together with profiles of each institution and a view from students of what it is like to study there. It also contains the first full listing of 2021 honours degree courses and the first-round entry points needed to access these courses from the recently-completed 2020 admissions cycle.