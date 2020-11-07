Kilkenny man gets €15,000 award on Late Late Show for his innovative business

Ryan Tubridy showcased the best in local business during a very special Late Late Show

Castlecomer man Paddy Cox inspired the country last night when he appeared on a very special Late Late Show showcasing the best in Irish business.

Paddy, who is himself a dialysis patient recently launched his company Dialize Clothing, which specialises in treatment friendly clothing for dialysis, chemotherapy and diabetes patients.

He was one of three companies to be awarded a grant of €15,000 to help their business during these challenging times.