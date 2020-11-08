Deaths in Kilkenny, Sunday, November 8, 2020

The late Brian Connor

The death has occurred of Brian Connor, Kildrenagh, Woodsgift, Kilkenny and formerly Dublin and Cavan died peacefully at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, sons Barry and Roy, daughter Carla, daughters in law Susan and Angela, son in law Sean, grandchildren Sarah, Daniel, Scott, Cody, Aaron and Caelan, great grandchildren, sister Michele, brother in law Philip, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

In keeping with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings Brian's Requiem Mass for family only (max 25 people) will take place in St Patrick's Church, Graine, on Monday morning at 11am followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin.

The Connor family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. Family flowers only please. Messages of condolence can be left in the page provided at RIP.ie.

The late Kathleen Tennyson (nee Brennan)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Tennyson (nee Brennan), Mabbitstown, Hugginstown, Kilkenny. Peacefully in her 102nd year on Saturday, November 7, in the loving care of staff at St Columba’s Hospital, Thomastown. Pre-deceased by her husband Pat and her son Toddy. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, sons Michael and JP, daughters Joan, Marie and Margaret, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In keeping with current HSE and Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Kathleen’s funeral shall be private. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am, in the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Hugginstown, with burial afterwards in the Old Churchyard. (Maximum 25 people in the Church). Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.