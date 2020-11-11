Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, November 11, 2020

The late Rian Anthony

The death has occurred of Rian Anthony, Kildalton, Piltown, Kilkenny. Unexpectedly. Sadly missed by his loving parents, Donal and Deirdre, brother Darragh, sister Kate, grandparents Kitty, Michael and Dee, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday (November 12) at 11am at the Church of The Assumption, Piltown, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral will be live-streamed on Templeorum Parish Webcam at 11am.

Due to Government guidelines, the funeral Mass will be for family only. Please use the online condolence book at RIP.ie to offer your sympathy. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Mary Norris (née Fleming)

The death has occurred of Mary Norris (née Fleming), Marymount, Ferrybank, Waterford / Slieverue, Waterford / Kilmacow, Kilkenny, who died on Tuesday, November 10, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by parents Patrick and Catherine. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving husband John, son Eamonn, daughter Kay (Gallagher), son-in-law Jim, daughter-in-law Roisin, grandchildren Robert, Declan, John, Michael, Aisling and Linda, great grandchildren Gareth, George and Cora, brothers Ned, Jimmy, Mick, Sean and Paddy, sisters Biddy (Walsh) and Sheila (Connolly), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Mary's removal will take place on Thursday, November 12, walking from her home at 9.45am to the Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view Mary's Mass, please click the following link at 9.50am on Thursday https://ferrybankslieverueparishes.ie/ferrybank-webcam/

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Mary's family can do so at RIP.ie. Due to HSE guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.