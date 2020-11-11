‘Lockdown Challenge’ fundraiser to help Norman Lynas, a great friend of Kilkenny

A fundraising event has been launched to help with the care of former Dean of St Canice’s Cathedral and great friend of Kilkenny, Canon Norman Lynas, who suffered a severe neck and spinal cord injury earlier this year.

The injury left him paralysed from the neck down, and requiring ongoing medical care, including a full time caregiver, rehabilitation, specialised medical equipment, the cost of which exceeds that covered by health insurance .

Fond memories

Many people here, including parishioners of St Canice’s and those from further afield, fondly remember Canon Norman from his time in Kilkenny from 1991-2009, through his pastoral care or indeed, his passion for rugby refereeing. Members of the parish have now formed a fundraising group to help.

The event will take the form of a 5k or 10k run, walk, jog or cycle, with sponsorship cards available from the St Canice’s Cathedral website, linking into newsletter or collected in the cathedral on Saturdays and Sundays, open 10-4pm, and closed for lunch.

Donations can be posted- clearly marked - or dropped directly into the cathedral at weekends, with cheques made payable to the cathedral where they will go be added to the Vestry and Friends donations as part of a fund which will be transferred early next month.

All donations will be collected at the cathedral. Organisers emphasise that not everyone has to complete the 5/10k, and all donations are gratefully welcome.

Alternatively, The Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity Bermuda has organised a gofundme which is also available for those who may wish to contribute online.