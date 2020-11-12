Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, November 12, 2020

The late Richard (Dick) Moore

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Moore, Johnswell Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Kilcarrig, Bagenalstown, Carlow, passed away peacefully on November 10.

Richard (Dick) beloved husband of Margaret (Peggy) and much loved father of Fionnuala, Annette, Ide and Niall. Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law Pat, Mark and Kevin, grandchildren Kevin, Caleb, Josiah, Sarah & Chantal, great-grandchildren Cillian and Eva, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many close friends.

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh, on Thursday evening from 6pm until 8pm. In accordance with Government guidelines a private celebration of Dick's life for family only will take place on Friday morning at 11am in Kearney's Funeral Home, (which can be viewed live on http://funeralslive.ie/richard-dick-moore/) followed by burial in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown, at approx 12.30pm. Please use the online Condolence link at RIP.ie to offer the family your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.