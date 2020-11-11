Kilkenny asked to 'Light up for Road Safety' on World Remembrance Day

Council buildings across Ireland will ‘light up for road safety’ as part of this years ‘World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims’ on Sunday, November 15.

Kilkenny County Council will light up County Hall and City Hall in Kilkenny in support of World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims. Local Authority Road Safety Officers are asking the public to get involved and ‘light up’ or ‘shine a light’ to remember crash victims, survivors, their families and those on the frontline who respond to collisions.

Members of the public are being asked to join in and shine a light in their window on the evening of Sunday, November 15 between 7pm and 8pm to remember those in their community who have died on the roads.

Every year crash victims are remembered on the third Sunday in November and this year, with everything else going on in the world, road safety stakeholders are not forgetting those who have died on the roads. With an increase in people out walking, cycling and going from place to place, road safety is more important now more than ever before and Road Safety Officers are asking the public to join them to ‘light up’ and shine a light for road safety and remember those who have died or were injured on the roads.

“It is important that we remember the people who have died on our roads and think about what we can do to keep ourselves and others safe on the roads," says Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness.

"We all have a role to play to improve road safety and this World Remembrance Day is an opportunity for us to come together in support of people who live with the reality of road trauma every day.”

Businesses and other organisations are also being encouraged to light up their building for road safety as part of this national campaign. Families of crash victims never forget their loved ones who have died on the road, and this particular day is an opportunity annually, for everyone to remember road crash victims and to think of the consequences around a collision, and what might happen if anyone is involved in a collision. Organisers are hoping the public and business sector will get involved and support this year’s event by lighting up for road safety.

Gardaí, firefighters and paramedics respond to collisions every day and witness first-hand, the consequences of a collision. Emergency services will also shine a light at respective stations for a period between 7pm and 8pm.

Road traffic fatalities have a profound and lasting impact on families, especially at this time of year," says Superintendent Derek Hughes, Kilkenny Garda Station.

"On this World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims we think especially about all victims and families of road traffic fatalities, which must be a difficult time for all.”

Inspector Anthony Farrell, Divisional Roads Policing Inspector said four people have lost their lives on roads in County Kilkenny so far this year compared to six for same period last year.

"While this is an improvement, one victim of a road traffic fatality is too many," he said.

"On this World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims we remember especially those families. An Garda Síochána will remain resolute in our commitment to make our roads safer through our efforts, especially as we approach the Christmas period.”

Bereaved families and the seriously injured come together to acknowledge the terrible toll of road deaths and injuries and to show our thanks for the work of the emergency services; you too can show your support by participating in this event.