When John met Joe: Kilkenny man with US President-elect Biden

Pictured here is John Grace from The Rower, Kilkenny, with the new President-elect of America, Joe Biden.

This picture was taken a few months ago at a reception in the Irish Embassy in Washington DC. John is the general manager of a restaurant called The Hamilton, which is located on 14th Street just below the White House in the US Capital.

The Hamilton's website descibres it as a 'uniquely eclectic experience located just steps from the White House', which has become Washington, DC’s favorite gathering place for music, art, entertainment and inventive dining.