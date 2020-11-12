When John met Joe: Kilkenny man with US President-elect Biden
John Grace is from the Rower
John Grace meeting then-Senator Joe Biden, who is set to be the new US President
Pictured here is John Grace from The Rower, Kilkenny, with the new President-elect of America, Joe Biden.
This picture was taken a few months ago at a reception in the Irish Embassy in Washington DC. John is the general manager of a restaurant called The Hamilton, which is located on 14th Street just below the White House in the US Capital.
The Hamilton's website descibres it as a 'uniquely eclectic experience located just steps from the White House', which has become Washington, DC’s favorite gathering place for music, art, entertainment and inventive dining.
