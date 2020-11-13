Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, October 13, 2020

The late Michael (Mick) Corcoran

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Corcoran, Scaugh, Callan, Kilkenny. Peacefully on Thursday, November 12, in the loving care of Claire and staff at Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Rose, sons Jimmy and Martin, daughters Ann, Noreen, Ivy, Teresa and Rosemarie, sister Babs Young, daughters-in-law Trisha and Madeline, Rosemarie’s partner Neil, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In keeping with current HSE and Government guidelines regarding public gathering’s Michael’s Funeral shall be private. Funeral prayers will be recited at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Friday evening at 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Callan. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. (Maximum 25 people in the Church). The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on http://churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish).

Please use the online condolence page at RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The late Sarah Dobbyn

The death has occurred of Sarah Dobbyn, Lyrath, Dublin Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, November 12, unexpectedly. Sarah, beloved daughter of PJ and Vivienne and dear sister of Luke and AJ, sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her grandparents Eileen (Dobbyn) and Michael and Christina (Doyle), aunts and uncles, her cousins, extended family and her many friends.

May Sarah's gentle soul Rest in Peace. In keeping with current Government / HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral will take place for Sarah, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11am on Sunday, November 15, in St Colman's Church, Clara with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Sarah's family please do so at RIP.ie. Sarah's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Sr Assumpta Lawlor

The death has occurred of Sr Assumpta Lawlor, November 12, Presentation Convent, Clondalkin and formerly of Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny; peacefully, in the kind care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital. Deeply regretted by her Presentation Community, sister Mary (Delaney), sisters-in-law Maureen and Nuala, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

In line with Government / HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all Sr Assumpta’s family and friends, a small private funeral will be held. Her family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Sr Assumpta would take some to say a prayer in her memory. Messages of support can be left in the online condolence book below. To live stream Sr Assumpta's Funeral Mass on Friday at noon please see https://churchmedia.tv/iframe/7938a4085600b9492d8b6cffc8c273f84e700740