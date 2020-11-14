Two males arrested in connection with Castlecomer burglary

Two males have been arrested earlier today in Ballyfermot in Dublin in relation to a burglary in Castlecomer earlier this month.

Detectives from Kilkenny conducted searches under warrant. A vehicle was also seized during the search. The males were arrested in connection with a burglary in the North Kilkenny town on November 5.

Both men, who are in their thirties, are being detained at Kilkenny Garda Station.