€8,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine seized in Kilkenny City

Drugs with a value of approximately €8,000 were seized in The Butts area of Kilkenny City on Saturday night.

Kilkenny gardaí stopped and searched a male and approximately €8,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine was found in his possession.

The suspect was arrested and detained under the Criminal Justice Act. He was subsequently charged and is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court.

A garda spokesperson has urged the public to report any suspected drug use or dealing on their dedicated number - (087) 7904885.