Garda warn people to secure their homes following spate of burglaries in Kilkenny

Gardaí are warning people to secure their homes and property properly by locking doors and windows and turning on alarms where possible following a spate of burglaries in recent days.



In Callan gardaí are investigating a break in at a farm shed in Riversfield that occurred between 4.30pm on Thursday evening and 9.30am the following morning. The lock on a gate was broken in order to gain access and a silver cattle box was taken. Gardaí in Callan are appealing for anyone who say anything suspicious or any suspicious vehicles in the area to contact them.

Meanwhile gardaí are also investigating a break in at a house in Mallardstown in Callan last Friday. A window to the back of the property was forced open, entry was gained and all rooms in the house were ransacked. Gardaí in Callan are appealing for anyone who say anything suspicious or any suspicious vehicles in the area to contact them.

On the same day a house in Baurscoob, Dunnamaggin was broken into between 4.30pm and 8.30pm. A panel on the back door was broken in order to gain entry. A number of rooms in the house were ransacked.

A house in Caherleske, Dunnamaggin was also broken into sometime after 6.30pm on Friday evening and 9.30am on Saturday morning. The front door was forced open. The house had been ransacked jewelry had been taken including a wedding ring. Anyone who noticed any specific vehicles in the area or with dash-cam footage contact Thomastown Garda Station.