Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, November 17, 2020

The late Maura Windrim (née Hennessy)

The death has occurred of Maura Windrim (née Hennessy) of Hollybank Road, Drumcondra, Dublin and formerly Kiljames, Thomastown, Kilkenny, peacefully, at the Mater Hospital Community Unit in Fairview, Dublin. Predeceased by her loving husband Austin and sadly missed by her sister Peg, loving sons Seán, Dónal, Rory, Eugene, Michael and David, extended family, friends and good neighbours.

A private family funeral will take place at 2pm on Wednesday, November 18, in The Church of The Assumption, Thomastown, followed by burial in St Mary’s New Cemetery, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Maura’s Funeral Mass and burial will be streamed live on the parish webcam and may be viewed live by clicking the following link: https://youtu.be/b5QHql-FhXM

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Hospice Foundation. Please adhere to government guidelines and advice on social distancing and mask wearing. A message of sympathy can be left at RIP.ie.

The late Rebecca Elizabeth (Ruby) Sherwood

The death has occurred of Rebecca Elizabeth (Ruby) Sherwood (née Wilson), ('Ashbury Lodge', Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny) November 15th 2020 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff at Tinnypark Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Jack and much loved mother of Elizabeth ,Valerie, John and Richard. She will be sadly missed by her family, daughters-in-law Heather and Hazel, sons-in-law Brian and Barry, grandchildren Stephen, Laura, Susan, Alison, Eve, Heather, Geoff and Graham, great-grandchildren Ena, Ada and Indie, brother-in-law Cyril, extended family and friends.

A private family Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday (November 17) at 11.30am in St Canice's Cathedral, followed by private interment in St Mary's Churchyard, Kells, Kilkenny. Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the condolence book below. Ruby's family would like to thank you for your co-operation and support at this most difficult time.

Ruby's Funeral Service will be live streamed on https://youtu.be/QtyQna362GQ

The late Patrick (Paddy) Moore

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Moore, Cooloultha, Galmoy, Kilkenny. November 16. Peacefully at Tullamore Regional Hospital, predeceased by his brothers Rory and John and his sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary-Margaret and his son Rory, daughter-in-law Maree, his beloved grandchildren Ciara and James, his sisters Kathleen, Rita, Sheila, Phyllis, Frances and Ann, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 Directive a private funeral has been arranged. You can express your condolences on the condolence page on RIP.ie. No flowers please.

The late Aidan Monahan

The death has occurred of Aidan Monahan, 37 Shandon Park, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / and late of Bridge Street, Tullow. Aidan died peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Sonas Nursing Home, Tullow. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Angela, son John, sisters Bessie, AnnaMary, Margaret and Carmel, brothers Mike, Pat, Chris and the late Father John SMA, granddaughter Kora, great-grandson Che, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents John and Anne.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow (for family and close friends) followed by burial in St Patrick's Cemetery. The Mass may be viewed live on Tullow Parish webcam on the following link www.tullowparish.com/ourparish/webcam. Messages of condolence can be left on RIP.ie.

The late Margaret Mary (May) Cummins (née Knox)

The death has occurred of Margaret Mary (May) Cummins (née Knox), Turkstown, Piltown, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Patsy. May will be sadly missed by her daughters Liz, Eileen, Rose, and Martina, sons Eddie and Bernard, brother Barney, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday (November 18) at 11am at The Church of The Assumption, Piltown, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral will be live-streamed on Templeorum Parish Webcam at 11am.

Due to Government guidelines, the Funeral Mass will be for family only. Please use the online condolence book at RIP.ie to offer your sympathy. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.