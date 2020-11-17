Entrance to move and parking change at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

The main north entrance at St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny is to be moved due to ongoing construction work on the new 72-bed ward block.

The hospital is notifying all staff and the public that from Thursday, November 19, the existing entrance to the hospital will be relocated to facilitate the construction of the €30 million modular inpatient ward block and associated accommodation.

Limited set down and disabled parking spaces are available at the new temporary entrance and the public are asked to 'drop and go' and follow signage to the car park or exit the site. Public bus and taxi set down facilities will be provided in the revised layout with additional disabled parking in the adjacent car park.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and ask the public to follow the signage on entry to the site," said a statement from the Ireland East Hospital Group.