Five@5: Kilkenny businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Here are today's Five@5 helping to #keepkilkennyinbusiness.

Hockey Express



Hockey Express - the hockey equipment specialists and hockey camp providers are still open for business online. Visit the online shop at www.shop.hockeyexpress.ie or find them on Facebook or on Instagram or follow on Twitter.

Springhill Clinic



We'd like to thanks all of our customers and patients for their continued support and wish them a happy and healthy Christmas. Find them online here, or on Facebook.

Kitty's Cabin



Situated right beside the Canal Walk in Rose Inn St, offering coffee and treats from their on-street hatch. Find them online or on Facebook or Instagram.

Airmax



Inflatable hire, sales and event management with over 20 years in business. Call or visit the website to view all products or check them out on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok. Located in Ballyhale Business Park, Ballyhale, Kilkenny.

Mise en Place



Whether it's catering for a party, a fuction or picking up a freshly-prepared dinner, call for some exciting options. Mise En Drakelands, Kilkenny. Visit their website, or find them on Twitter or on Facebook.