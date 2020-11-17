#KEEPKILKENNYINBUSINESS
Five@5: Kilkenny businesses continuing to operate during lockdown
WE ARE SUPPORTING BUSINESSES ACROSS THE COUNTY WITH A NEW FIVE@5 LIST EVERY DAY
Five@5: Kilkenny businesses continuing to operate during lockdown
Here are today's Five@5 helping to #keepkilkennyinbusiness.
Hockey Express
Hockey Express - the hockey equipment specialists and hockey camp providers are still open for business online. Visit the online shop at www.shop.hockeyexpress.ie or find them on Facebook or on Instagram or follow on Twitter.
Springhill Clinic
We'd like to thanks all of our customers and patients for their continued support and wish them a happy and healthy Christmas. Find them online here, or on Facebook.
Kitty's Cabin
Situated right beside the Canal Walk in Rose Inn St, offering coffee and treats from their on-street hatch. Find them online or on Facebook or Instagram.
Airmax
Inflatable hire, sales and event management with over 20 years in business. Call or visit the website to view all products or check them out on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok. Located in Ballyhale Business Park, Ballyhale, Kilkenny.
Mise en Place
Whether it's catering for a party, a fuction or picking up a freshly-prepared dinner, call for some exciting options. Mise En Drakelands, Kilkenny. Visit their website, or find them on Twitter or on Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on