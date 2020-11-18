Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, November 18, 2020

The late Teresa (Tess) Holohan (née Dwyer)

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tess) Holohan (née Dwyer), Bleach Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny and formerly of Johnswell) November 17, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Archersrath Nursing Home. Teresa (Tess), predeceased by her husband Seamus, grandson Tommy, sisters Bessie, Bridie, Sr, Anne and Mary and her brothers Pat and Martin. Beloved mother of James, Helen, John, Michael, Philip and Brian, sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a private family funeral will take place for Tess, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Thursday, November 19at 10.30am in St John's Church, Kilkenny (max of 25 in Church). Funeral afterwards to St Kieran's Cemetery.

Requiem Mass may be viewed online at www.stjohnskilkenny.com. Please use the online condolence book on RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies. Tess' family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

The late May O'Neill (née Brannigan)

The death has occurred of May O'Neill (née Brannigan), Ballyredding, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny, November 17, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. May, beloved wife of the late Paddy and much-loved mother of Pat, sadly missed by her loving son, sisters Kathleen Kirwan (Sugarstown) and Ann Murphy (San Francisco), daughter-in-law Brigid, grandchildren Patrick, Hugh and Brian, great granddaughter Grace, Patrick’s fiancée Lorna, Hugh’s partner Ciara, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends throughout the community.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for May, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Thursday, November 19, at 11am in St Bennett’s Church, Bennettsbridge (max of 25 in Church). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Due to Covid restrictions, the house is private please. Requiem Mass may be viewed online at the following link https://youtu.be/TMuUDJYhulg

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for May's family can do so on RIP.ie. May's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.