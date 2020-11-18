Tankers to be called in as Kilkenny faces water outage of up to 22 hours

Water tankers are to be put in place at locations around the city next Saturday, November 28, as households and businesses face up to 22 hours without water.

Due to upgrade works, there will be a temporary loss of water supply to homes and businesses for a time — potentially up to 22 hours — from midnight on Friday going into Saturday until 10pm on the Saturday night. People are being encouraged to fill containers of water prior to the outage and not to use dishwashers and washing machines while water is not running from the tap.

Freshford and surrounding areas may also experience a temporary loss of water supply to homes and businesses for a similar period of time.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kilkenny County Council says that essential upgrade works are being carried out on the water supply network at Talbotsinch, Freshford Road, Kilkenny City. Following the works, some customers may experience reduced pressure for a number of hours, as water refills the network.

The essential upgrade works are required to replace an outdated valve on the watermain from Troyswood Reservoir supplying Kilkenny City.

The valve reduces pressures in the water network in proportion to the flow through it, resulting in high pressures at night and reduced pressures at peak demand periods. This valve will be replaced by a remotely controlled hydraulic control valve which is able to deliver a constant and reliable downstream pressure into the city’s water network.

Irish Water says this installation will have substantial operational benefits and will generate more stable network pressures, which in turn will reduce stresses on the water network which is likely to reduce the number of bursts, improve asset life and improve water quality.

“The installation of these valves is likely to have a significant long-term impact on the levels of leakage being recorded in the drinking water network of Kilkenny,” says Joe Carroll, Water Network Programme Lead with Irish Water .

“High flows into the network when demand is low can cause excessive leakage and bursts, especially at night. Similarly, when demand is high the current valves can result in low pressure being experienced across the city.

With more controlled flows in the network, we will be able to implement further leakage reduction works and are confident we will see significant savings across the network. In addition to the leakage savings expected, the improvement to drinking water is critical to the future development in Kilkenny.”

Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council have apologised for any inconvenience that the upgrade works may cause, and will make every effort to complete these works as quickly as possible.

A number of water tankers will be available on the day of the works. Locations for the water tankers are currently being finalised and will be published when confirmed. Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1850 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works. For updates visit www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update.