Kilkenny cancer charity launches Christmas fundraising card

Kilkenny’s Cancer Support Centre, Cois Nore, has launched a new Christmas card for the festive season.

Designed by the world famous, Kilkenny-based Cartoon Saloon animation studio, the entire proceeds of the sales will go towards important support services for the centre.

The card, which depicts Kilkenny Castle and St. John’s Bridge over the River Nore, was printed by Modern Printers, Kilkenny, who are long-time supporters and patrons of Cois Nore.

Cards are available in pre packed bundles of five cards for €6, or two bundles for €10 and can be ordered on line (click and collect or post) at www.coisnore.ie/online; or through Cois Nore volunteers, Tel:056 775 2222

Commenting on the launch of the Christmas Card, Chairman of Cois Nore, Bill Cuddihy said;

“2020 has been a difficult year for everyone, so what better way to connect with loved ones near and far, than by sending a beautiful Kilkenny Christmas card and at the same time help us provide local people with the support they need to live well with cancer”.

He added; “Like most charities we are reliant on fundraising and volunteers to enable us to provide appropriate supports and free treatments. So, this year we would urge people to support us in this ‘festive fundraising’ initiative. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Cartoon Saloon for not only doing an exceptional design on the card, but for donating their professional time in assisting us with the project.”

The card’s designer, Maria Pareja, Art Director, Wolfwalkers, commented;

“We are delighted to help Cois Nore, Kilkenny, who do exceptional work for people with cancer. I drew my inspiration from city landmarks focused around Kilkenny Castle, John’s Bridge and river Nore, and the characters in the scene depict the caring nature of Cois Nore, Kilkenny”.