IT Carlow to host virtual open day next week

Following its success earlier this year, Institute of Technology Carlow is to host a new virtual open day on Thursday, November 26 from 10am- 3pm via www.itcarlowvirtualopenday.ie.

This month’s virtual open day will have a number of new features. Guidance counsellors will be invited to participate in a Zoom session with the president of IT Carlow, Dr Patricia Mulcahy, where she talk about new developments and opportunities at the institute.

The virtual open day will also feature a student room where, in a peer-to-peer session, IT Carlow students will chat to potential students about their courses and college life.

Visitors to www.itcarlowvirtualopenday.ie will also be able to: take a campus tour; hear about the range of different courses such as business, engineering, science and health, humanities and computing; participate in live Q&As with the faculty teams; get advice and guidance on fees, grants, scholarships, and the Institute’s different access routes.

“Our last virtual open day was a huge success and we are delighted to be able to bring IT Carlow to potential new students once again, this time with several new features such as our student room and guidance counsellor session with Dr. Mulcahy”, said Alison Moore, Schools Liaison Officer for Institute of Technology Carlow.

“Now is the time when students start thinking about their CAO choices and our virtual open day has everything to assist them with their decision making”, she said.

To attend IT Carlow’s virtual open day, visit www.itcarlowvirtualopenday.ie on Thursday, November 26 (10am-3pm).