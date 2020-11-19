Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, November 19, 2020

The late James (Jnr) Cody

The death has occurred of James Jnr. Cody, Sion Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. November 17, unexpectedly, following a tragic accident, James Jnr, sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his partner Emma and their baby daughter Jane, parents Jimmy and Oonagh, sisters Sheilagh and Vicky, brother-in-law Kevin, nephew Zach, nieces Jenny and Ali, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May James Rest in Peace.

In keeping with current Government / HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral will take place for James, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11am on Friday (November 20) in St Colman's Church, Clara with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

If you wish to leave a message of condolence for James's family please do so on RIP.ie. James's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding in these difficult days.