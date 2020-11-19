Time to get the tastebuds working for Savour’s virtual Kilkenny Lions Club wine event

One of the social highlights of Winter in Kilkenny is the annual wine tasting event in aid of Kilkenny Lions Club Christmas Appeal.

Normally held in Sullivan’s Taproom the event, which was started by local award-winning wine shop and importers the O’Keeffe family of the Wine Centre in John Street 22 years ago, it features a night of tasting of the best wines, whiskeys and beers from the Wine Centre’s suppliers. This year, however, Savour Kilkenny have stepped into the breach to ensure the event goes ahead online in your own sitting room.

Festival Manager, Marian Flannery said they were delighted to outline the event details.

“Instead of the traditional one night of gathering in Sullivan’s taproom, the event this year will take place in the four-week run-in to Christmas,” she said. “You will receive the details of the wines beforehand and can buy them from the shop directly or indeed online with free delivery within Kilkenny City. Two bottles each week will cost €25 with €6.50 (25%) of the total going to the Lions Club appeal to help families in need at Christmas.”

Kilkenny Lions Club President Pat O’Hanlon said they were delighted with this initiative by Savour Kilkenny to keep the event alive.

“We were hugely disappointed that the event would not take place as it traditionally does but of course we are always keen to follow public health and safety advice. This moving to an online format, however, keeps the tradition alive and ensures people have enjoyable nights at home while supporting those most in need in our city.”

Mark Tormey, manager of the Wine Centre, said the family business were delighted to be involved again.

“The late Eamonn O’Keeffe, our founder, was a proud member of Kilkenny Lions Club. His wife Maureen was involved in many local charities and we have always been proud of our involvement in this event.

“People will have the opportunity to taste some of the best wines in the world and maybe add them to your Christmas shopping list,” he added. “We will provide tasting notes and the first session on Saturday, November 28 with Harriet Tindal of Tindal Wines in Cork will feature the wonderful Zenato wines from Italy, with a Valpolicella Superiore from 2017 and the white being a 2019 Pinot Grigio. This should make for a very pleasant Saturday evening occasion at home.”

For those who don’t want to purchase the wines for themselves or as gifts, people can also contribute directly to the Lions Club appeal on their Gofundme page at https:

//ie.gofundme.com/f/

lionsforsvp