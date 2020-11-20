Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, November 20, 2020

The late Brian Carroll

The death has occurred of Brian Carroll, Chapel Street, Mooncoin, Kilkenny / Waterford City, Waterford. Son of the late Tommy and the late Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Jimmy, Thomas, John, Patrick and Robert, sisters Sylvia, Cathy, Rachel, Ann-Marie and Christina, uncles, aunt, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings and social distancing, Brian's remains will arrive on Saturday at The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Carroll family can use the on-line service at RIP.ie.