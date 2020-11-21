Kilkenny library service plays important role in Kilkenny Science Festival

Kilkenny County Council Library Service were involved in National Science Week this year, in collaboration with Calmast STEM Engagement Centre, WIT, playing an important role in bringing STEM events and activities into communities around Kilkenny City and county.

Recognising the importance of reaching out and engaging with as many different audiences as possible with relevant activities and programmes, the service transformed Science Week activities to new digital, virtual and outreach events for Kilkenny’s First Science Week Festival.

Slime Workshops

They delivered slime experiment kits to eight primary schools around the county, from Muckalee to Piltown and Tullaroan to Kilmanagh. In each school, third class students enjoyed a zoom workshop with Calmast WIT, and library staff joined in to providing recommendations for fun and interesting science books.

The Science of Bubbles

Fifteen ASD classes across the county enjoyed Zoom Bubble Workshops hosted by expert bubble maker, Caroline Ainslie, of UK based Bubbly Maths. Children thoroughly enjoyed these workshops, and learned lots while having fun!

Flower Bulbs

Hundreds of daffodil and hyacinth flower bulbs and instruction sheets on the science of planting were distributed as part of our library door to door delivery service for senior library members.

Volcano Experiments

A number of family resource centres and childcare facilities across the county received volcano kits to engage young children and their families in science from an early age.

“We worked very closely with Calmast this year, using our library networks to get information and activities into communities,” says executive librarian, Aisling Kelly.

“We are always looking at creative ways to run our programmes and were thrilled to work with Kilkenny Science Festival and Calmast this year."

The festival funded by Science Foundation Ireland and is one of 14 science festivals taking place across Ireland. For more information see www.stemkilkenny.ie and www.kilkennylibrary.ie