Garda appeal for information following incident in Ballyragget

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information following an incident in Ballyraggett in the early housrs of Thursday morning.

A car pulled up on Bridge Street and a number of men got out and proceeded to cut a pipe underneath a car parked on the side of the street.

The men were disturbed and returned to their car and drove away. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them in Castlecomer.