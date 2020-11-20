Kilkenny gardaí are warning people to be vigilant after a complaint of a Bitcoin scam

Gardaí are warning people to be vigilant after receiving a complaint of a Bitcoin scam wherein the injured party lost a substantial amount of money.

Specifically gardaí are warning people to watch out for investment scams and to be fraud aware.

"If it seems too good to be true it usually is," a garda spokesperson said.

Any such incidents of fraud should be reported to the gardaí.

Further information can be found at www.garda.ie.