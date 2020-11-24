Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, November 24, 2020

The late Declan Delaney

The death has occurred of Declan Delaney, Reimeen, Tullaroan, Kilkenny. Formerly Craan, Leighlinbridge, Carlow. At St Luke's Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rena, daughters, Ciara, Deirdre, Una, his adored grandson Gearóid, sons-in-law Derek and Phil, brothers Danny, Paddy, Liam, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends RIP.

Due to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass for Declan will take place in Tullaroan Church on Wednesday morning at 11am (max 25 people). Burial afterwards in Tullaroan Cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care. Donation box in Church. Please observe social guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and hand shaking in Cemetery and Church. You may view the Mass on https://www.facebook.com/Tommybutlerlive/live/

The late Olly Conway

The death has occurred of Olly Conway, Purcellsinch, Kilkenny City, and formerly of Parliament Street, November 202, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, Olly, (late of Smithwicks Brewery), beloved husband of Alice and much loved father of Kieran, Susan, Deirdre, Sinéad and Neil, sadly missed by his wife and family, sister Josephine Lennon (Borris), sons-in-law Dermot, Jim and Peter, daughters-in-law Laura and Olivia, grandchildren Kieran, Nicholas, Finn, Patrick, Ryan, Matthew, Holly, Cormac, Kira, Harris, Donna, Pete, Kate, James, Emma and Cían, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Olly, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Tuesday, November 24, at noon in St Joseph’s Church, Foulkstown (max of 25 in Church). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to covid restrictions, the house is private please. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Olly's family can do so at RIP.ie. Olly's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.