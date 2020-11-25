Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, November 25, 2020

The late Rose Corcoran (née Hayes)

The death has occurred of Rose Corcoran (née Hayes), Scaugh, Callan, Kilkenny. Peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 24. Recently predeceased by her husband Mick. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Jimmy and Martin, daughters Ann, Noreen, Ivy, Teresa and Rosemarie, sisters Ann Sparrow and Carmel Ryan, brother John, daughters-in-law Trisha and Madeline, Rosemarie’s partner Neil, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In keeping with current HSE and Government guidelines regarding public gathering’s Rose’s Funeral shall be strictly private. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on http://churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish) on Thursday, November 26, at 2pm. Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The late Harry Ryan

The death has occurred of Harry Ryan of 'Foxfield', Higginstown, Kilkenny. Harry sadly passed away on the morning of November 24 at St Luke's Hospital. He will be missed by his three children, Liam, Jill and Seb, wife Mary, brother Kevin, sisters Mary, Rita and Breda, daughter-in-law Wendy, Jill's partner Aaron, granddaughter Priyah, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

In keeping with current Government / HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral will take place for Harry, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated at 11am on Thursday (November 26) in St Colman's Church, Clara with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass may be viewed online at the following link https://youtu.be/B9IO9L5I5so

If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Harry's family please do so at RIP.ie. Harry's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding in these difficult days.