Kilkenny's Christmas lights to be switched on in Yulefest launch this weekend

Kilkenny City's Christmas lights will start to shine this weekend with an official launch available for everyone to watch online.

The streets may be quiet and the Christmas season will be slightly different this year, but the Christmas lights will light up Kilkenny and you can watch it all from the comfort of your own homes. The virtual launch of Yulefest Kilkenny and switching on of the lights in Kilkenny City can be seen on Yulefest Kilkenny’s social media channels from this weekend.

Council staff members and a crew of electricians have been busy since the start of this month, getting over 2km of lights installed throughout the city as well as erecting ten beautiful Christmas trees. Now it’s almost go-time and the energy-efficient LED lighting will light up the city. In particular, watch out for the new lanterns and festoon lighting on the Parade and the uplighting of the trees on the Mayor’s Walk.

Here are some snippets of what will be happening in and around Kilkenny during the festive season:

The annual Christmas Markets will be taking place on the Parade and will operate in compliance with social distancing guidelines.

The reindeers will be seen around the City.

A socially distanced Santa’s Christmas Village will be set up in the grounds of the Medieval Mile Museum.

Listen to messages from Santa online on yulefestkilkenny.ie and on social media.

Watch out for 'Festival in a Van'in the run up to Christmas supported by Creative Ireland.

Check out 'Christmas at Butler Gallery' including virtual tour of Wolfwalkers Exhibition and online Christmas Children’s Art Workshop.

There will be a few added features along the way to get everyone into the Christmas spirit.

Remember, support your local shops and retailers when purchasing your Christmas Gifts #shopkilkenny.

Local towns and villages have been supported this year by the council to help in lighting up the county.

"We look forward to seeing a display of these lights online," says the council. "Please tag Yulefest Kilkenny and let us see the county lit up for Christmas 2020."

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness says he would like to wish everyone in Kilkenny City and county a very happy christmas for 2020.

"Although this has been a very difficult year for everyone and christmas will be very different this year, it is still a time for families and we look forward with hope to all that 2021 will bring," he said.

"I am delighted to see that a virtual Yulefest Kilkenny is going ahead this year as we all need and deserve some Christmas cheer. Stay safe, stay local and support Kilkenny businesses this Christmas as they are offering so many options to shop including shopping online, takeaway, home delivery services and click and collect.”