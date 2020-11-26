Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, November 26, 2020

The late Tom Kent

The death has occurred of Tom Kent, Smartscastle, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Tom passed away, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Father of the late Elaine. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kitty, his family Joanne, Aoife, Alison, Katie, Tommy and Ciara, brothers Noel, George, Seamus and Desi, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, 10 adoring grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Tom's remains will arrive on Friday at St Senan's Church Kilmacow (via his residence) for requiem Mass at noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please wear masks at all times. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Kent family, can use the online service on RIP.ie.

The late Brother Eamon Doyle

The death has occurred of Brother Eamon Doyle, Christian Brothers, Liverpool, England and formerly High Street, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Br Eamon died suddenly on Tuesday, November 24. His funeral will take place in Liverpool in the care of the Irish Christian Brothers, date to be arranged. Much loved brother of Nora, Ger, Ann and Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Pre deceased by his brothers Pat, Joe, Jimmy and sister Claire.

When the circumstances permit, a service of rememberance and celebration of Br Eamon's life, with family and friends. Anyone wishing to sympathise with Br Eamon's family may add a note below in the condolences section on RIP.ie, for which the family will be very grateful.

The late Denis Heaslip

The death has occurred of Denis Heaslip, Knocktopher, Kilkenny. Peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, on Wednesday, November 25. Deeply regretted by his brother Jack, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. In keeping with current HSE and Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Requiem Mass for Denis will take place on Friday, 27th November, at 12 noon in The Carmelite Church, Knocktopher (maximum 25 people in the church). Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/Ballyhaleknocktopherknockmoylan and will also be available on Parish Radio - 106.5fm.

Please use the online condolence page at RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The late Kathleen Murphy (née Hennessy)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Murphy (née Hennessy), Brownsford, Inistioge, Kilkenny and formerly Galmoy, Kilkenny. Kathleen died peacefully on November 25. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, brothers Seamus, Seán and Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Michil and Kevin, daughters Úna and Brenda, son in law Johan, daughter in law Amy, Grandchildren Nina and Páidí, Alexander and Rory, sisters Nancy, Marie, Helen and Lilly, in laws, nieces and nephews.

In keeping with current Government and HSE Coronavirus guidelines on public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place for Kathleen. Requiem Mass will take place in St Aidan's Church, Tullogher, on Friday, November 27 at noon, followed by burial in Listerlin Cemetery, Mullinarrigle. Funeral Mass can be viewed online at https://www.facebook.com/barrowvision/live/

The Sr Mary Bernadette O'Mahony

The death has occurred of Sr Mary Bernadette O'Mahony, Mt Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea, Tipperary and formerly of Coolrainey, The Rower, Kilkenny. Peacefully in the care of the staff of Mt Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea. Predeceased by her parents Anastasia and John, brothers and sisters.

Deeply regretted by her sister Anne Hoffman (USA), nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her religious community Srs of St Marie Madeleine Postel. Due to government guidelines a private Funeral Mass for Sr Mary Bernadette will take place in Mt Carmel Nursing Home Chapel, Roscrea (max 25 people) at 2pm on Friday, November 27. Burial afterwards in St Cronan's Cemetery, Roscrea. Please observe social guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and hand shaking in the chapel and cemetery.