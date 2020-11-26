Segway fun for Coláiste Mhuire Johnstown students

Students in Colaiste Mhuire recently had great fun today getting trained on Segways with Thomastown-based company E Movement.

E Movement co-founder Evan Kelly’s move into the electric transportation sector is a remarkable and inspirational story. In 2007, whilst on holiday in Australia, he had a serious accident which left him paralysed. He spent over a year recovering in hospitals.

Since his accident, Evan has been positively pushing himself to progress. During his recovery, Evan had to show great resilience, perseverance and determination, and he brings those same qualities to business with his new company E Movement.

The lads from E Movement ensured that all kids participated and really enjoyed themselves.