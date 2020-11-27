Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, November 27, 2020

The late Hannah Healy (née Moriarty)

The death has occurred of Hannah Healy (née Moriarty). Late of 72 Heskin Court, Blackrock, Dublin and formerly Clomantagh, Barna, Woodsgift, Kilkenny. Hannah died peacefully at St Vincent's Hospital Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Christy, brother John, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Bridget, Eileen, Peggy and Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

In keeping with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings Requiem Mass for Hannah will take place on Saturday morning in The Church of the Assumption Urlingford for family only (max 25 people) at 11am followed by burial in Graine Churchyard. As per Covid-19 directives please comply with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, social distancing and face covering. Messages of condolence can be placed on the condolence page at RIP.ie.