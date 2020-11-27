Kilkenny girl to appear on tonight's Late Late Toy Show

The whole country is currently gearing up for tonight's Late Late Toy Show, with Ryan Tubridy set to take centre stage at 9.30pm.

Kilkenny girl Gabriella Dermody will be the envy of all her friends when she appears on the show tonight.

Gabriella, who lives in Clongowen, will be reviewing everything from pogo sticks to dolls on the show, which airs on RTÉ One this Friday.

Friday night could be the coldest night of the year, according to one weather expert. The most watched programme on RTE, the Late Late Toy Show could reach an audience of around 2 million viewers.