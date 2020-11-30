Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, November 30, 2020

The Mary Grace (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Mary Grace (née Walsh) late of Kildalton Close, Piltown, Kilkenny, died November 28. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gerard, loving mother to Kevin and Derek, daughters in law Brenda and Jennifer, sisters Hannah and Eily, brother Peter, brothers in law, sisters in law, her loving grandchildren Cian, Ava and Emma, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving to Piltown Church for funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 1 at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to HSE guidelines, Mary's funeral will take place for immediate family. We suggest using the online condolences page at RIP.ie to offer sympathies. Thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Pauline Hackett (née Tucker)

The death has occurred of Pauline Hackett (née Tucker), Drakelands Middle, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / formerly of Seafort Villas, Sandymount, Dublin 4 and Luton, UK) on November 27, peacefully, in the wonderful and loving care of the staff at Castlecomer District Hospital, Pauline, beloved wife of the late Andy Hackett (formerly The Commons, Tipperary) and much loved mother of John, Esther, Barbara and Andrew, sadly missed by her family, daughters-in-law Bernadette and Heather, son-in-law Jim, extended family, neighbours and friends

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Those who would liked to attend but cannot may view the Funeral Mass at this link https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-star-of-the-sea-sandymount on Tuesday, December 1 at 10am.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Pauline's family may do so in the condolence section on RIP.ie. The family thank you for you support and kindness during this difficult time. A months mind Mass for Pauline will be celebrated on Sunday (27th December ) at 11 am in St Mary's Cathedral, Kilkenny and may be viewed http://www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam

The late Eileen Brennan (née Hanlon)

The death has occurred of Eileen Brennan (née Hanlon), Clarabricken, Clara, Kilkenny at St Vincent's Hospital Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving son Tony, daughter Sinead, brothers Jim, Martin, Willie and Greg, sisters-in-law: Sheila, Maura and Brenda, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Phil, grandchildren Oliver, Eve, Aiden and Bobby, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings (max 25 people in the church). Requiem Mass for Eileen will take place on Sunday morning at 11am in St Colman's Church, Clara, Burial afterwards in Paulstown Cemetery.

The late Willie Power, Ballygorey, Mooncoin, Kilkenny

The death has occurred of Willie Power, Ballygorey, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Willie passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Celine, Ann and Marie, sons Liam, Thomas and Stephen, brothers Dick and Tommy, sisters Stasia, Peggy, Bridget, Alice and Mary, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Willie's remains will be leaving his residence on Saturday (via Windyhouse) to arrive at The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial after in Carrigeen Cemetery. To view Willie's Mass please click on the following link at 11.20am on Saturday https://www.churchservices.tv/mooncoinparish

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Power family can use the online service at RIP.ie.