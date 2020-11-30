Contravention to Callan area plan allows 41 houses to proceed

Local councillors have approved a material contravention to the Callan Local Area Plan to allow for the construction of 41 new houses and eight service sites at Friary Walk, Clashacollaire.

Plans were previously lodged for the new residential development, and the council was prepared to support the application. However, the site in question is currently zoned for agricultural use, and so to allow the scheme to proceed, the area plan must be contravened.

At a special meeting of Kilkenny County Council, senior planner Denis Malone outlined that the intention to contravene the plan had to be advertised for a period of up to four weeks to allow people to make observations. That took place during September/October. A chief executive's report was then prepared and sent to the members.

Following that procedure, said Mr Malone, the recommendation is to grant permission for the material contravention.

“If the members decide to pass that today by voting with at leat 18 members in favour, the council can then issue a normal planning decision within eight weeks of the publication of the notice in the first instance.”

The material contravention was proposed by Cllr Matt Doran, and seconded by Cllr Joe Lyons.

“Extra housing for Callan is very welcome,” said Cllr Lyons.

“Callan parish and town is a growing town, and any time anyone's going to put their money there and down and build houses it will be great. I would also like to thank Kilkenny County Council for their vision and commitment to the town and surrounds. Last week's announcement in North Quays down in Waterford will be very beneficial to Callan and the area – there will be a demand for these new houses.”

The item went to a roll-call vote, but all 21 members present unanimously agreed to the item.