Free parking times for Kilkenny City carparks in run-up to Christmas

There will be free parking at designated times in council carparks in Kilkenny City in the run-up to Christmas.

The following times have been confirmed by the local authority to encourage people into town to shop local.

Market Yard

9am-noon: Monday, November 30 - Thursday, December 3 inclusive;

9am-noon: Monday, December 7 - Thursday, December 10 inclusive;

9am-noon: Monday, December 14 - Thursday, December 17 inclusive;

No parking charges apply to vehicles entering the carpark from 6pm;

No parking charges will apply from December 25-28.

County Hall

Saturday and Sunday, December 5/6;

Saturday and Sunday, December 12/13;

Saturday and Sunday, December 19/20;

Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and December 26, 27, and 28.

The carpark will close at 6.30pm on these dates.

"I am delighted to say that there will be free Christmas parking in Kilkenny City for shoppers and local businesses," said Mayor Coonan.

"Remember to shop local and support your local retailers this Christmas for your shopping needs. Let your friends and family know about these times."