Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, December 1, 2020

The late Margaret (Peg) Staunton (née Bolger)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Staunton (née Bolger), Greenshill, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, November 30, at St James Hospital, Dublin, after a short illness, Margaret (Peg), beloved wife of the late Denis and much loved mother of Geraldine, sadly missed by her loving daughter, her son-in-law TJ, grandchildren Toby, Dori and Cian, granddaughter-in-law Marie, great-grandchildren Ellie, Jack and Lucy, niece Angela, nephew Paul, sisters-in-law, cousins, extended family, neighbours and her many good friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Peg, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Wednesday, 2nd December, at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Foulkstown (max of 25 in Church). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Peg's family can do so at RIP.ie. Peg's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late Pat (Patsy) Kelly

The death has occurred of Pat (Patsy) Kelly, Ashtown, Templeorum, Kilkenny. Died November 27. Husband of the late Eileen. He is sadly missed by his loving children, daughters Marie, Deirdre, and Caroline, sons Joe, Vincent and Damien, sister Geraldine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving at Templeorum Church for Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 2, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines, the funeral will take place for the immediate family. We suggest using the online condolence page at RIP.ie as an option to offer sympathies. Thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this difficult time.