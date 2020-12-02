Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, December 2, 2020

The late Iain Leonard Blair

The death has occurred of Iain Leonard Blair, Gurteen, Crettyard, Carlow / Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Suddenly, in St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his parents, Len and Chris, his sister, Sarah and brother-in-law Fran, his nephew Ewan, aunts and uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Private family cremation. Condolences can be left on RIP.ie.

The late Pat Comerford

The death has occurred of Pat Comerford, Knockeenbawn, Kilmanagh, Kilkenny. Unexpectedly at his home on Monday, November 30. Predeceased by his parents Liam and Maura and his father-in-law Michael Dowling.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Michele, his sons Shane and Aidan, brother John, sisters Margaret and Nora, his mother-in-law Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

The late Eamon Hoare

The death has occurred of Eamon Hoare (The Doc), 3 Woodlands, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny. Ex Grand Canal - Eamon died peacefully in St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny in the care of the staff of the SMU unit on Tuesday, December 1. Predeceased by his loving wife Ann, parents, brothers Pat, Sean and Mickey and his sister Mary. Loving father to Yvonne, Eamon Jnr and Imelda and adored granddad to Caoimhe and Tom. Eamon will be sadly missed by his daughters, son and grandchildren, his son-in-law Alan, Alan's daughters, Holly and Rebecca, brother Billy, sister Anne, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, his carer Ann Ryan, family, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Thursday, December 3 to Duiske Abbey, Graiguenamanagh to arrive at 11am for a private Funeral Mass followed by burial in St Michael's Cemetery, Tinnahinch. Due to Government restrictions on public gatherings a maximum of 25 people can be in attendance at the church and social distancing where possible should be adhered to in the cemetery. Condolences for the family may be left in the condolence section below for which the family will be very grateful. Requiem Mass may be viewed online at the following link https://www.facebook.com/barrowvision/live/