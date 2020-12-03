Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, December 3, 2020

The late Mary Morrissey (née Lennon)

The death has occurred of Mary Morrissey (née Lennon), Hillside View, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. At Fennor Hill Nursing Home, Urlingford. Pre-deceased by her husband Tom and son-in-law JP Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Mary and Margaret, sons John, Larry, Tommy, Michael and Martin, sisters, brothers, grand-children, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with current government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Mary, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Friday, December 4, at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer (max 25 in church), followed by burial in the Crosshill Cemetery. Requiem Mass may be viewed online at https://www.castlecomerparish.ie/.

Please use online condolence book at RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies. Mary's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Liam (Lou) Leydon

The death has occurred of Liam (Lou) Leydon, Purcellsinch, Kilkenny City, and Sweetimes Shop, St Luke's Hospital) December 2, surrounded by and in the loving care of his heartbroken family. Liam (Lou), beloved husband of Breda and much loved father of Billy and Ben, sadly missed by his wife and sons, parents Padraic and Betty, brothers Paddy and Nigel, mother-in-law Kitty (Guidera), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours, a wide circle of friends and his clubmates in O'Loughlin Gaels.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a private family funeral will take place for Lou, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Saturday, December 5 at 10.30am in St John's Church, Kilkenny (max of 25 in Church). Funeral afterwards to St Kieran's Cemetery. Requiem Mass may be viewed online at www.stjohnskilkenny.com

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. Please use the online condolence book on RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies. Lou's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

The late Olive Foxe (née McNamara)

The death has occurred of Olive Foxe (née McNamara) Ballygowan, Milford, Carlow and formerly Castleroe, Maganey, Kildare and Clough, Kilkenny, passed away peacefully, on December 1, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of Martin, much loved mother of Sharon and Lorraine, adored grandmother of Luke, Mathey and Cynthia and cherished sister of Tom, Michael, Joan, Kathleen, Teresa, Martina and the late Breda, Mary and Rose. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, son-in-law Stephen, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home. Removal from her home on Friday at 10.30am to St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the 'Condolences' section at RIP.ie.