Man who failed to leave vicinity due to Covid-19 regulations appears at Kilkenny Court

A man who failed to comply with a request to socially distance by a garda has appeared before Kilkenny District Court.

The defendant was present at Kilkenny Courthouse on October 12 and was directed to leave the vicinity of the courthouse on a number of occasions due to Covid-19 regulations and refused to comply with the direction.

The defendant is charged under section 8 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994.

Sergeant Morgan O'Connor told the court that the defendant was 'contrite over his conduct' and that the gardaí are considering an adult caution which means that the defendant would not receive a criminal conviction.

Judge Geraldine Carthy adjourned matters to January 19 for finalisation.