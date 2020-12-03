UPDATE: Concern mounts as Covid cases surge at Kilkenny hospital

The number of Covid-19 cases at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny is continuing to surge, with 14 more confirmed in 24 hours.

This week has seen a steep rise in cases at the local hospital. The figure for Monday was 15, and for Tuesday it rose to 21. The latest figures (Wednesday) now show 34 confirmed cases, three of which are in the critical care unit.

The under-pressure hospital last night took the decision to close all Out Patient Department (OPD) clinical services which include outpatient radiology, physiotherapy and cardiac diagnostic services until Tuesday, December 8. All planned elective inpatient services are also currently suspended.

Meanwhile, Medical ward 1 and 2 still remain closed to new admissions due to the previous outbreak of CPE and Covid-19 in the hospital.

The paediatric ward at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny has also been temporarily relocated within the hospital to the former CCU on the main floor of the hospital.