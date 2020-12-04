Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, December 4, 2020

The late Thomas Fanning

The death has occurred of Thomas Fanning, Essex, England and formerly of Castletobin and Mallardstown Upper, Callan, Kilkenny. Peacefully at his home in Essex with his family on November 27. Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife of 70 years Margaret, sons Terry and Mick, daughter Margaret, sisters Shelagh and Kit, brother Larry, daughters-in-law Sandra and Julie, son-in-law David, grandchildren, great - grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral will take place in Essex on December 17. Burial of Ashes will take place at a later date in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. Please use the online condolence page at RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies.

The late Pat Comerford

The death has occurred of Pat Comerford, Knockeenbawn, Kilmanagh, Kilkenny. Unexpectedly, at his home, on Monday, 30th November 2020. Predeceased by his parents Liam and Maura and his father-in-law Michael Dowling. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Michele, his sons Shane and Aidan, brother John, sisters Margaret and Nora, his mother-in-law Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In keeping with current HSE and Government guidelines regarding public gathering’s Pat’s Funeral shall be private. Funeral will leave from Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan and arrive at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Kilmanagh for Requiem Mass on Saturday afternoon at 2pm. (Maximum 25 people in the Church). Burial will take place afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ballykeeffe. The Funeral Cortège will pass his residence en route to St Mary’s Cemetery.

Please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.