Kilkenny gardaí lauded for efforts manning checkpoints and helping vulnerable in lockdown

Kilkenny's gardaí have been hailed for their efforts during this year's lockdowns and in manning checkpoints to ensure Covid compliance.

At a meeting of Kilkenny's Joint Policing Committee this week, local TD John McGuinness paid tribute to their work.

“I want to compliment the gardaí on their work during the first and second lockdown, and right through the Covid issue and their engagement with vulnerable people in society. I think they did an excellent job," he said

"Also, the work they are doing on the checkpoints – I know it's not easy, but it does give a presence. I think people are very impressed with the way they conduct their business."

Garda Chief Superintendent Padraig Dunne thanked Deputy McGuinness for the comments.

“The issue about checkpoints – they are difficult to do in winter weather, with long dark evenings in inclement weather," said Chief Supt Dunne.

"I would like to thank [Deputy McGuinness] for raising that. Sometimes people forget about it, the fact that garda members are out there in poor weather conditions.

"I would also like to thank the public in Kilkenny. I have gone out on some of the checkpoints, I've seen the people. I'd like to compliment them – they do know why they are being stopped, to try and make the city and county of Kilkenny safe. I would like to thank them for their forebearance and patience. I've been at Templemart, and at checkpoints in Fiddown and also Grannagh."