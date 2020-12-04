Ballyhale school raises funds for trauma bear initiative

Scoil Aireagail’s Transition Year students have been busy recently fundraising for local causes.

They used Maths Week in the school as an opportunity to raise funds for the local fire service. All students participated in a special maths table quiz with the proceeds going to the local Thomastown Fire and Rescue Service.

A school family had cause recently to be very grateful for their services and the school and the family wanted to recognise the role of the fire service in our community.

The proceeds of the event were presented to the fire service by TY student Jake Power and Principal O’Brien. They both expressed their gratitude for their service to the community.

The funds will go toward the trauma bears initiative from Kilkenny Fire and Rescue Service. The bears, called ‘Bravo Bears’, are given to children at emergency incidents to reduce their suffering and to help children cope with the stress from their involvement in a traumatic event.

The initiative was launched in 2019 with over 100 bears now currently on active service! The feedback has been hugely positive to date. Station Officer, Paul Comerford, thanked the students for their efforts.

“The teddy bears will play an invaluable role in comforting, calming and relaxing traumatised children in road traffic collisions and other incidents,” he assured them.

Proud

Scoil Aireagail Ballyhale is very proud to be associated with this positive initiative.