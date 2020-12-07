Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, December 7, 2020

The late Ann Murphy (née Fogarty)

The death has taken place of Ann Murphy (née Fogarty), New Orchard ,Bonnettsrath Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital), predeceased by her husband Francie. Deeply regretted by her loving sons: Charlie, John and Frank, daughters Liz and Aíne, brother, Philip, sons-in-law Declan and Denis, daughters-in-law Sandra and Khan, brother-in-law Shem, sister-in-law Tilly, grandchildren Pádraic, Cathal, David, Jack, Ryan, Clodagh, Harry and Robyn, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings (max 25 people in the church). Funeral arriving for 12.30pm requiem Mass for Ann, on Tuesday in St John's Church, interment afterwards in St Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Bridget Fitzgerald (née Merrigan)

The death has occurred of Bridget Fitzgerald (née Merrigan), Farran Park, Upper Grange, Waterford City, Waterford / formerly Glenmore, Kilkenny. Died December 5. Private Funeral Mass will take place in St James’ Church, Glenmore, Kilkenny on Monday, 7th December, at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In line with government advice regarding public gatherings, Bridget’s Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family members and close friends; maximum of 25 people attending. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral we suggest using the online condolences page on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this difficult time.

The late Kevin O'Shea

The death has taken place of Kevin O'Shea, Chapel Avenue, Ballyragget, Kilkenny, ex SuperValu Ballyragget and Prime Cut Meats, Cillin Hill, Kilkenny. He died peacefully on December 4 at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Anne. Predeceased by his daughter Aisling. Beloved Dad of Michael, Roisín, Aoife and Jack. Sadly missed by his brothers Michael and JohnJoe, sisters Maura, Geraldine and Colette, brothers in Law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, his great friend Eugene, relatives and a large circle of friends.

In accordance with current Government/ HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Kevin with Requiem Mass celebrated on Monday, December 7 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Ballyragget (max of 25 people in church) followed by burial in St Finnan's Cemetery, Ballyragget. Requiem Mass may be viewed online at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Due to Covid restrictions the house is private please. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Kevin’s family can do so at RIP.ie. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Ballyragget Christmas Tree Fund. https://www.paypal.me/KevinOSheaDonations

Kevin’s family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late Bridget Reynolds (née Cooke)

The death has taken place of Bridget Reynolds (née Cooke), 36 The Belfry, Thomastown, Kilkenny. (Gortnalug, Mohill, Leitrim), December 3, peacefully, in the company of her family and the loving are of St Mary's, St Columba's Hospital Thomastown, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her devoted husband Patrick (late of Garda Síochána). Will be sadly missed by her family, relatives and all who knew her. In line with current guidelines, a private gathering will take place in the coming days.

A service for Bridget will be held at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin, at 3.15pm on Monday. Live streaming can be viewed by going to mountjerome.ie. Please adhere to Government advice regarding social distancing and wearing of masks, (Max 25 in church). A message of sympathy can be left by using the condolence option at RIP.ie.

The late Mary Smith (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Mary Smith (nee Walsh) of 'Rockbrae', Hillside Grove, Dunmore Road, Waterford and formerly of 'Breffni', Waterford Road, Kilkenny. Mary died on December 5, surrounded by her loving family after a short illness borne bravely. Beloved wife of the late Willie and cherished mother of Miriam, Jim, Anthony, Barry and Liam. Beloved sister of the late Betty Beglin. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Helen and Margaret, brothers Jim, Tom and Walter, son-in-law Pat, daughters-in-law Siobhán, Monica, Michelle and Natasha, her eighteen grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her daughters home in Kilkenny. In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Mary, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Monday, December 7 at noon in St Joseph and Benildus Church, Newtown, Waterford. Funeral afterwards to Ballygunner Cemetery. Mass may be viewed online at the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/stjosephswaterford

For those unable to attend and who would like to pay their respects, Mary's cortege will pass her old home in Kilkenny at 11am and her home in Waterford at 1pm on Monday. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (https://imnda.ie/) If you wish to leave a message of condolence for Mary's family please do so at RIP.ie. The family thank you for your kindness and understanding in these difficult days.