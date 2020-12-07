€46,621 boost in Covid-19 supports for Kilkenny community and voluntary groups

Kilkenny County Council is to receive an additional €46,621 under the Covid-19 emergency fund to be allocated to community and voluntary organisations.

The funding is in recognition of the important role played by community and voluntary organisations across the country heading into the Christmas period. The additional investment was confirmed today by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien.

Local TD John McGuinness has welcomed the allocation

"A total of 1.7 million is being provided by the Government to support community and voluntary groups across the country to deal with Covid-19. I'm delighted with the allocation for Kilkenny," said Deputy McGuinness.

"The funding will enable groups to embrace the Government’s ‘Keep Well’ campaign which focusses on the themes of staying connected, switching off and being creative, and minding your mood. It brings the total funding provided under the Covid-19 Emergency Fund to €4.2 million in 2020."

Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs) will now administer the funding to groups in each area. Groups should check with their LCDC or their Local Authority for further details.