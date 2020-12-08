Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, December 8, 2020

The late Michael Muldowney

The death has occurred of Michael Muldowney, Cypress Grove and late of St Fiacre's Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. December 6 (peacefully) surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Clare and much loved father of Laura, Suzie, Michael and Gemma. Adored grandfather of Dylan, Ava, Mark, Ryan, Emmet, Hazel, Ria and Chloe. Cherished brother of Irene, Pat, Frank, Eamon, Joan and Martin. He will be sadly missed by his wife and children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines a private Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 9, at 11am in St Patrick's Church (maximum 25 people in the church) followed by private cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Michael's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the link below. No flowers please donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society. Michael's family would like to thank you for your co-operation and support at this difficult time. House private please. www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com