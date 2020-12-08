WIT President’s Scholarship seeking exceptional applicants in exceptional times

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) has launched its 2021/2022 President’s Scholarship Programme for CAO applicants and is seeking exceptional applicants for the exceptional times we are in.

The €3,000-a-year scholarship encourages and rewards young people who show a capacity to shape a better society and each year up to five exceptional undergraduate students are awarded scholarships with a total value of up to €12,000 per person.

In what will be the sixth year of the scholarship programme aimed at CAO applicants, WIT President Prof Willie Donnelly is calling on family, friends, communities, sporting clubs, people in the arts and volunteering organisations to encourage inspiring Kilkenny people who hope to start college in September 2021 to put themselves forward for the scholarship.

Kilkenny has fared well in the past two years in particular. Among the 23 President’s Scholarship recipients (2016/2017-2019/2020) are two students from Co Kilkenny. One of these is 2019/2020 President’s Scholarship recipient Kalle Young, who is from Windgap and is a past pupil of Coláiste Éamann Rís, Callan. He is a student on the BSc (Hons) Sports, Coaching and Performance course.

Kalle is a triathlon enthusiast and has been competing in triathlon for four years. Some of the key parts of his application was that he volunteered as a lifeguard instructor for three years and was part of a Kenyan immersion project.

In Spring 2021 a ceremony will be held to formally announce the five recipients for 2020/21. One of the five is from Rathmoyle.

WIT President Prof Willie Donnelly said 2021 will be the institute’s sixth year offering the President’s Scholarship.

"Among the WIT graduates of 2020 are the first cohort of President’s Scholarship students who started their studies at WIT in September 2016," he said.

"These are exceptional individuals whom we are proud to call students of WIT. Since 2016, the breadth of initiative shown by scholarship students has been across community, volunteering, innovation and creative spheres. We welcome applications from CAO applicants to WIT who may be creative, are innovators, are leaders, or people who make significant contributions to community. The pandemic will have impacted many people’s lives and we would like for college applicants who have made a difference to be given the support and encouragement to apply.”

Each President’s Scholar receives an annual bursary of €2,000 per year of study along with €500 per semester. President’s Scholars are also part of the Student Ambassador programme for the duration of their studies, representing the college and the academic School in which they study. For more details see www.wit.ie/CAOscholarship.