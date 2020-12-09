Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, December 9, 2020

The late Ben Hennessy

The death has occurred of Ben Hennessy, Tower House, Low Street, Thomastown, Kilkenny / and formerly of Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family. December 7. Predeceased by his wife Tess. Sadly missed by his son Michael, daughters Siobhan and Grainne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Maud and Bernie, brother Pat, daughter-in-law Trisha, son-in-law Tom, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother Leo and sister Carmel.

Leaving from his residence to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown for Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday December 10 following by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown. Family flowers only please, donations to the Irish Cancer Society. Requiem Mass can be viewed online at: thomastownparish.ie

Please use online condolence book at RIP.ie if you wish to offer sympathies. Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks. (Max 25 in Church).

The late William (Billy) Costello

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Costello, Brandondale, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Annie, Mary and Jenny, grandchildren Cloe, Laura, Dean, Jake, Alex, Kyle and Caitlyn, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

In keeping with recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Billy’s Funeral Mass for immediate family and close friends will take place on Thursday (December 10) at 11am in Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh, followed by burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tinnahinch. Family Flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team via https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie/donations/

Those who would like to have attended the funeral but cannot, may leave a message in the condolence link at RIP.ie.