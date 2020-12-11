Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, December 11, 2020

Paddy Hehir

Paddy Hehir (College Road and late of Castlecomer Road, Kilkenny). December 8th 2020 (peacefully) at St. Luke's Hospital. Deeply regretted by his son Pat, daughter Lisa, brothers Dick, Eamon and Liam, sisters Margot and Mary, grandson Stuart, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace

In accordance with current government and H.S.E guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral has taken place. A memorial Mass for Paddy will be celebrated at a later date.

Michael Costello

The death has occurred of Michael Costello, San Francisco, California, USA and formerly of Goodwins Gardens, Kells, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully on Wednesday, 9th December 2020 at his sister Ann’s residence, Ballyfoyle, Co. Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Nellie. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers John, Edmund, Pat, Larry, Jimmy and Gerry, sisters Maura, Collette, Ellen, Ursula, Ann and Carmel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace

In keeping with current HSE and Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Michael’s Funeral shall be private. Requiem Mass on Friday afternoon at 1.30 o’clock in St. Leonard’s Church, Dunnamaggin (maximum 25 people in the church). Burial will take place afterwards in Dunnamaggin Cemetery. Those who wish to view the Requiem Mass can do so through the following link https://youtu.be/maCQZSvzmwA

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team or Hospice by the Bay, San Francisco, USA.

Thomas McLawrence Jnr

The death has occured of Thomas McLawrence Jnr of Oak Terrace, Lisduggan, Waterford and St. Patricks Centre and Parkview, Kilkenny on December 9, 2020.

Will be sadly missed by his loving father Thomas and mother Ann, brothers Kevin, Damien, Paul and Stephen, sisters Hazel and Dawn, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, relatives and his friends and carers in Parkview, O'Loughlin Court, Kilkenny.

May Thomas Rest in Peace

Thomas' funeral will pass Oak Terrace via Church Road on Friday at 9.40am on route to St. Paul's Church, Lisduggan for mass on arrival. Burial afterwards in St. Otteran's Cemetery.

To view Thomas' Funeral Mass please follow the link below from 10.00am Friday.

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-paul-s

Ellen (Eily) Pollard (née Butler)

The death has occurred of Ellen (Eily) Pollard (née Butler), Lower Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Tullaroan, Co. Kilkenny. Ellen died peacefully on Wednesday, 9th December, in the loving care of nurses and staff at Fennor Hill Nursing Home, Urlingford and St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by her husband Kieran, her brother Johnny and her sister Alcie. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Tommy and Kieran, daughters-in-law Fionnuala and Sindy, grandchildren Kate, John, Jack, Mark, Max and Killian, great-grandchild Jamie, nephew Pat Farrell, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In keeping with current HSE and Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Ellen’s Funeral shall be private. Funeral will leave from Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan and arrive at The Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry for Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am (maximum 25 people in the church). Burial will take place afterwards in the Old Churchyard, Ballingarry. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Breda Murray

The death has occurred of Breda Murray, Kilmacud, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin, late of Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny, on December 8, 2020 (peacefully) in the kind care of all the staff in St Vincent’s Hospital. Breda, beloved daughter of the late Michael and Catherine, sister of the late Paddy; Sadly missed by her loving nieces, Sarah and Rachel, nephew Mark and grand nieces and nephews, her caring friends Catherine and Beverley, relatives and friends. Remembering also her late nephew Shane.

In accordance with current Government guidelines and in the hope of keeping our friends and family safe, Breda’s Funeral will take place privately on Monday, 14th December, at 11am but can be viewed online at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-laurence-otoole-kilmacud

Jacqueline (Olein) Moran (née Cullen)

The death has occurred of Jacqueline (Olein) Morqn (née Cullen), Portrane, Dublin, and Kilkenny, on December 8th, 2020, (peacefully). Beloved wife of the late Sean and sister of the late Len. Sadly missed by her loving sons Sean, Des and Gerry, daughter Eileen, her dear twin sister Connie, son-in-law Jim, daughters-in-law Maeve and Julia, grandchildren Shaun (and his partner Lauren), Kieran, Keelin and Mark, sisters-in-law Betty and Dympna, brothers-in-law Donal and Andrew, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Friday (11th December).