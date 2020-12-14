Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, December 14, 2020

The late John Bergin

The death has occurred of John Bergin, Byrnesgrove, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. John died peacefully at his home. Pre-deceased by his sisters Mary and Bridget and his brother Paddy. John will be sadly missed by his loving wife Eleanor, sisters Kathy (Holohan) and Nancy (Phelan), sisters-in-law Ann (Bergin) and Marie (Jackman), brother-in-law Eddie (Holohan), nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand nephews and his wonderful neighbours and friends.

In accordance with government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for John, with funeral cortége arriving at St. Patrick's Church Ballyragget on Monday, December 14 at 7.30 pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 15, at 11am in St Patrick's Church Ballyragget (max 25 in Church) followed by burial in Ballyouskil Cemetery. Requiem Mass may be viewed online: https://www.youtube. com/c/ AllisonRitchieChurchSinger

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Castlecomer District Hospital. Please use the online condolence book at RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies. John's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at the difficult time.

The late Robert Cyril Stanley

The death has occurred of Robert Cyril Stanley, Glenwood House, Woodsgift, Kilkenny. Cyril died peacefully surrounded by his family in his 91st year. Predeceased by his brother Henry (Har) and his sisters Gladys and Yvonne. Sadly missed by his partner Sue, his family Joy, Gordon, Neville, Roy, Eric and Sandra, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Albert, Johnny and Victor, sisters Emily, Ann and Gertie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyles Funeral Home, Urlingford, on Monday evening from 5.30 until 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday to St. Mary's Church,Johnstown, arriving for family funeral service at 1 pm followed by burial in Killermogh Cemetery, Ballacolla, Laois. As per Covid 19 directives please comply with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, social distancing and face coverings. Messages of condolence can be placed on the page provided on RIP.ie. House private please.

The late Elizabeth (Betty) Curry (née Grennan)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Curry (née Grennan) Larchfield, Kilkenny and formerly of Clonassey, Mullinavat, Kilkenny) December 12, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital. Elizabeth (Betty), beloved wife of the late Sean and much loved mother of Breda, Kathleen and John, sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Pat and Eugene, grandchildren Andrew, Darren, Shane, Annette and Jennifer, her nephew Eamon, his partner Kathleen and their daughter Rachel, other nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a private family funeral will take place for Betty, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Monday, December 14, at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Foulkstown (max of 25 in Church). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House is private please. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Betty's family can do so at RIP.ie. Betty's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late Elizabeth (Betty) Joye (née O'Loghlen)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Joye (née O'Loghlen), Cluain Mhuire, Urlingford, Kilkenny / and formerly of Cullane, Ballyvaughan, Lisdoonvarna, Clare), peacefully at home surrounded by her family, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Thomas (Tom) She will be sadly missed by her children Regina, Trocaire, Micheál and Redempta; sons-in-law Micheál and Robert; grandchildren Thomas, Rebecca, Catríona, Michael, Joye and Diarmuid and by relatives, friends, long serving loving carers and neighbours.

Reposing at Doyles funeral home Urlingford on Sunday evening from 5.30 until 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Assumption Urlingford arriving at 11am for family Requiem mass (50 people max ) followed by burial in St Brigids churchyard Annacarty Tipperary. As per Covid 19 directives please comply with government guidelines regarding public gatherings , social distancing and face covering. Messages of condolence can be placed on the page provided. The Joye family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. Family flowers only please donations if desired to palliative care or the Carers Association. Betty's funeral mass can be viewed by pressing the following link churchcamlive.ie

The late Tommy (Tucker) O'Neill

The death has occurred of Tommy (Tucker) O'Neill, Ossory Park, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. December 11, unexpectedly, at St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, Tommy (Tucker), predeceased by his father Henry and brothers Pat and Frank, sadly missed by his children Patrick, Ciara, James, Becky and Demi, his loving mother Statia, brother Henry, sister Betty, grandchildren, brother-in-law Michael, sisters-in-law Chris and Vera, uncle Tommy (UK). nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a private family funeral will take place for Tommy, with Requiem Mass celebrated on Monday, December 14 at 11.30am in St John's Church, Kilkenny (max of 25 in church). Funeral afterwards to St Kieran's Cemetery. Requiem Mass may be viewed online at www.stjohnskilkenny.com

Please use the online condolence book below if you wish to offer your sympathies. Tommy's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.